Image caption The road was closed for several hours after the crash

Police have appealed for witnesses to a car being driven "dangerously and erratically" at the time a man was seriously injured in a collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was left with "potentially life-threatening injuries" by the crash in Thurcroft Close, Eyres Monsell, on Tuesday.

The black BMW X5 failed to stop after the collision and was later found abandoned in nearby Glen Rise.

Detectives have urged any witnesses to contact police.

Det Ch Insp Rob Widdowson from Leicestershire Police, said: "The victim has been left with very serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

"We need to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have information about who is responsible."

The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition, he added.