Woman's care home death in Leicester 'not suspicious'

Thurn Court care home on Thurncourt Road, Leicester
Image caption The woman's body was discovered at Thurn Court care home in October

The death of an elderly woman at a care home, initially treated as a murder investigation, was not suspicious, Leicestershire Police have said.

Her body was discovered at Thurn Court care home, Thurncourt Road, Leicester on Sunday 22 October.

After the discovery, a 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder then released.

Police said their inquiries were complete and it was now a case for the coroner.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said an initial post-mortem examination had proved inconclusive and additional medical tests were carried out.

She said: "Further investigations have now been completed and officers are now not treating the woman's death as suspicious.

"Accordingly, it will now be a matter for HM Coroner and no further action is to be taken in relation to the woman who was initially arrested in connection with the death."

