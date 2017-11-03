Image caption The woman's body was discovered at Thurn Court care home in October

The death of an elderly woman at a care home, initially treated as a murder investigation, was not suspicious, Leicestershire Police have said.

Her body was discovered at Thurn Court care home, Thurncourt Road, Leicester on Sunday 22 October.

After the discovery, a 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder then released.

Police said their inquiries were complete and it was now a case for the coroner.

More stories from the East Midlands

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said an initial post-mortem examination had proved inconclusive and additional medical tests were carried out.

She said: "Further investigations have now been completed and officers are now not treating the woman's death as suspicious.

"Accordingly, it will now be a matter for HM Coroner and no further action is to be taken in relation to the woman who was initially arrested in connection with the death."