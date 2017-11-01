Image copyright Alamy Image caption Steve McQueen's Triumph TR6 Trophy took about two months to restore

The motorcycle used for the famous jump in the Steve McQueen classic The Great Escape has gone on display for the first time.

The Triumph TR6 Trophy took about two months to restore and 95% of the original parts have been retained.

Dick Shepherd, who restored it, said it is in "full working order".

Bikes from Jurassic World and Mission Impossible II are also on show at Triumph's UK manufacturing facility in Hinckley, Leicestershire.

Image copyright Triumph Image caption Ken Heanes was asked to build the TR6 for the film by stunt rider Bud Ekins

McQueen rode the TR6 in the World War Two film but the famous 12ft barbed-wire fence jump was performed by stunt double, Bud Ekins.

After the film, the bike was sold to a farmer, who used it to herd cows, but it was then stored in a barn for decades.

Mr Shepherd brought it from a former farm worker, who inherited it after the farmer's death.

Image copyright Triumph Image caption Dick Shepherd said matching the paint colour was challenging

"The original front mud guard was completely rotten, which was a challenge to repair," Mr Shepherd said.

"We even managed to keep the original exhausts and rear tyre - two of the rarest parts - and we wanted to keep the dents on the bike from the filming for added authenticity."

He said the TR6 has been restored to the "exact specification" of 1962.

Image copyright SHUTTERSTOCK Image caption Chris Pratt rode a Scrambler through the jungle flanked by Velociraptors in Jurassic World

Triumph Motorcycles said there are "important and rare" bikes on display in the new exhibition, which brings together 115 years of heritage.

The collection also includes one of three custom Scramblers built to use by Hollywood star Chris Pratt in Jurassic World in 2015.

The bike was modified to include a single seat and rack, arrow racing high-level exhaust, custom foot pegs and handlebars.

Image copyright Triumph Image caption The Jurassic World Scrambler was painted matte green for its camouflage qualities

The Speed Triple, which was ridden by Tom Cruise in the final chase scenes in Mission Impossible II in 1999, is also in the factory visitor experience.

Chosen for its aggressive looks and screaming triple engine, it was used for several explosive stunts and carries the original bullet holes from the shoot.