A service station on the M1 has been evacuated due to what fire crews believe is a gas leak from cylinders stored on site.

The leak at the northbound Leicester Forest East services was discovered shortly after 07:00 BST.

The fire service said a propane cylinder alarm was sounding and there was a smell of gas in the area.

People and vehicles at the Days Inn hotel were moved to the southbound services.

The southbound service station was itself temporarily evacuated earlier but this has reopened.

National Grid and gas engineers are also working on the site.