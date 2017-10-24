Image copyright Craig Thorpe/Leicester Media Image caption The fire engine and a silver BMW collided on the A563 Lubbesthorpe Way in Leicester

A fire engine involved in a fatal crash with a car was not responding to an emergency call, police have said.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service engine and a silver BMW collided on the southbound carriageway of the A563 Lubbesthorpe Way in Leicester on Sunday morning.

The BMW driver, James Sarson, 26, of Attleborough, Nuneaton, died in hospital.

His passenger, 26, remains in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Image caption James Sarson, 26, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards

No-one else was injured in the crash.

The road was closed by police in both directions for hours, with a diversion put in place.