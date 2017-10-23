Arrest made over elderly woman's death in Leicester
- 23 October 2017
- From the section Leicester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead in Leicester.
Police were called to a property in Thurncourt Road at about 10:25 BST on Sunday where officers found the elderly woman's body.
A post-mortem examination has proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out.
The woman remains in police custody and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.