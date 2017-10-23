Image copyright Google Image caption A post-mortem examination has proved inconclusive

A 56-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead in Leicester.

Police were called to a property in Thurncourt Road at about 10:25 BST on Sunday where officers found the elderly woman's body.

A post-mortem examination has proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out.

The woman remains in police custody and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.