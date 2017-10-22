Leicester

Man dies in Leicester fire engine crash

Leicester Lubbesthorpe Way crash fire engine Image copyright Craig Thorpe/Leicester Media
Image caption One 26-year-old has died and another has been taken to hospital

A man has died in a crash involving a car and a fire engine.

The silver BMW collided with the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service on southbound carriageway of the A563 Lubbesthorpe Way at 05:00 BST

The 26-year-old BMW driver was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he died shortly afterwards.

A passenger, also 26, is being treated at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for non life-threatening injuries.

Pictures from the scene of the crash show extensive damage to the car.

The road was closed by police in both directions, with a diversion put in place.

Image copyright Craig Thrope/Leicester Media
Image caption The crash involving the BMW and a fire engine happened at about 05:00, police said
Image copyright Craig Thorpe/Leicester Media
Image caption A passenger in the BMW has been taken to hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening

