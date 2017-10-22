Man dies in Leicester fire engine crash
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a fire engine.
The silver BMW collided with the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service on southbound carriageway of the A563 Lubbesthorpe Way at 05:00 BST
The 26-year-old BMW driver was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he died shortly afterwards.
A passenger, also 26, is being treated at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for non life-threatening injuries.
Pictures from the scene of the crash show extensive damage to the car.
The road was closed by police in both directions, with a diversion put in place.