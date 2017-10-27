Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pedro Godinho was found with a single stab wound in a Leicester car park in March

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a man after his family was insulted.

Ezekiel Braithwaite, of no fixed address, killed Pedro Godinho after confronting him over a remark at a party in Leicester hours before.

Mr Godinho, 22, died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a car park in Canonsleigh Road on 26 March.

Braithwaite was jailed for a minimum of 21 years at Leicester Crown Court.

Ezekiel Braithwaite took offence at a "passing comment" according to police

Following the trial he was found not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm on a second man.

In a statement, the victim's family said: "Pedro should still be here with his family, his wife and children.

"He had his whole life ahead of him instead it was cruelly taken from him by a man who chose to carry a knife and use it.

"Our lives have been torn apart by what happened to Pedro and regardless of the sentence... it will never be complete justice for Pedro."

Det Ch Insp Martin Smalley from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: "This was a senseless attack carried out because Braithwaite took offence to a passing comment."