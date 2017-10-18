Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police said hours CCTV were viewed to piece together events before Pedro Godinho's death

A 20-year-old has been convicted of murdering a man in apparent retaliation over an insult to his family.

Ezekiel Braithwaite, of no fixed address, killed Pedro Godinho after confronting him over a remark at a party just hours before, police said.

Mr Godinho, 22, died in hospital after being found with a stab wound in a car park in Canonsleigh Road, Leicester, on 26 March.

Braithwaite is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

He was found not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm on a second man.

During the hearing, Taome Stabanner, 21, of Rowena Court, Mountsorrel, was also cleared of assisting an offender.

Det Chf Insp Martin Smalley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This was a senseless attack carried out because Braithwaite took offence to a passing comment.

"A murder investigation was launched with detectives working around the clock as they carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries and viewed hours of CCTV footage, piecing together the events leading up to Pedro's death and tracked down Braithwaite."