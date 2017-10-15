Image caption When firefighters arrived, members of the public were assisting and comforting a man lying in the street

A man who was found lying in the street outside a burning house when firefighters arrived has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the police were called to the blaze in Ruby Street, Leicester shortly after 08:30 BST.

Another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued from the first floor by firefighters.

Image copyright Amy Derbyshire Image caption Ruby Street was closed while emergency services dealt with the fire

Anthony Wildgoose, watch manager from Western fire station, said smoke was pouring from the first floor and roof space of the building when they arrived.

He said: "A casualty was outside on the floor and members of the public were assisting and comforting him.

"I have nothing but praise for the individuals that did so. They were doing a fantastic job."

He said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus then entered the end-terrace house and shortly afterwards they rescued another man from the property, who was on the first floor.

Image caption The cause of the fire is being investigated and police said a further forensic examination would take place

Mr Wildgoose added that there was significant smoke and fire damage to the property, however the firefighters' hard work stopped the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

Ruby Street was closed while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and police said a further forensic examination would take place.