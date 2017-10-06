Image copyright North East CTU Image caption Zameer Ghumra told children they had a duty to kill people who insulted Islam

A man who showed a beheading video to a child has been jailed for six years.

Pharmacist Zameer Ghumra, of Leicester, tried to brainwash primary school-age children into supporting the so-called Islamic State.

Ghumra, 38, who told boys they should kill people who insulted Islam, was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court of disseminating "terrorist propaganda".

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said it was a "determined effort" to radicalise children and turn them into terrorists.

Image copyright North East CTU Image caption The court heard Ghumra posted pro ISIS content on social media

The judge said the targeting of children made the case "particularly serious".

"These were shocking crimes which damaged the children and caused offence to the vast majority of law abiding Muslims," he said.

He also noted there had been an "absence of remorse" from Ghumra.

The court heard one of the boys had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and the other was finding it difficult to sleep and was "afraid of snipers".

Ghumra, of Haringworth Road, was convicted of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" in the form of a graphic Twitter video on his mobile phone, between January 2013 and September 2014.