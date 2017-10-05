Image caption Zameer Ghumra denied disseminating "terrorist propaganda" in the form of a graphic Twitter video

A man who showed a beheading video to a child has been convicted of disseminating "terrorist propaganda".

Pharmacist Zameer Ghumra, of Leicester, showed the boy a graphic Twitter video on his mobile phone.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the 38-year-old also told two primary school-age youngsters "you had to kill" anyone who insulted Islam.

Ghumra, who will be sentenced on Friday, had claimed the two boys were making "a false allegation".

He was convicted of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" in the form of a graphic Twitter video on his mobile phone, between January 2013 and September 2014.

The court heard Ghumra, of Haringworth Road, had been working as a pharmacist in Oundle, Northamptonshire and told a customer the so-called Islamic State were "not bad people, they're only defending themselves".

He "brainwashed" the two children, instructing them to not have non-Muslim friends and asking if they wanted to join the terrorist group or help recruit others to its ranks.

The older boy described being shown "horrible and disgusting" beheading videos, and asked Ghumra "how can you behead people?".

He said Ghumra replied: "If you truly believe in Allah, you can do it."