A man has appeared in court over the rape and murder of a 72-year-old woman at her bungalow in Leicestershire.

Jane Hings, who lived alone, was discovered at her home on Elizabeth Road in Fleckney on 24 September.

Craig Keogh, 25, of no fixed address, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court charged with her murder, two counts of rape and burglary.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Post-mortem tests proved inconclusive and and officers are awaiting the results of further tests.