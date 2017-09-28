Image caption A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 72-year-old woman remains in custody after police were granted more time to question him.

Jane Hings was found dead in her bungalow on Elizabeth Road in Fleckney, Leicestershire, on Sunday morning.

Leicestershire Police said they arrived at the property following a "disturbance".

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released.

A spokesman for the force said post-mortem tests failed to identify a cause of death, with results from further forensic and medical examinations yet to be received.