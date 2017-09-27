Image caption A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A 72-year-old woman found dead in her bungalow following a "disturbance" has been named by police.

Jane Hings was found at her home on Elizabeth Road in the Leicestershire village of Fleckney on Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and is being questioned.

Police said there were signs of a disturbance in the bungalow which may be linked to her death.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the cause of death has not been identified.

Police said they are waiting for the results of further medical and forensic tests.