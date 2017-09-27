Leicester

Woman, 72, found dead in Fleckney bungalow named

  • 27 September 2017
  • From the section Leicester
Police outside a bungalow on Elizabeth Road, in Fleckney, Leicestershire
Image caption A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A 72-year-old woman found dead in her bungalow following a "disturbance" has been named by police.

Jane Hings was found at her home on Elizabeth Road in the Leicestershire village of Fleckney on Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and is being questioned.

Police said there were signs of a disturbance in the bungalow which may be linked to her death.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the cause of death has not been identified.

Police said they are waiting for the results of further medical and forensic tests.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites