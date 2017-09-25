Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman's death is unexplained, but there were "signs of a disturbance" in her bungalow

A murder inquiry has begun after a woman's body was found in a bungalow.

It is believed the woman aged in her 70s died on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday, at her home in Fleckney, Leicestershire.

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson, of Leicestershire Police, said there were "signs of a disturbance... which may be linked to her death".

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and officers are awaiting results of further medical tests.

Det Ch Insp Swift-Rollinson said the woman was found dead at the property in Elizabeth Road, on Sunday morning.

"At this stage the woman's death is unexplained; but there are signs of a disturbance in her bungalow which may be linked to her death," he said.

"Elizabeth Road is a quiet cul-de-sac and house to house enquiries are being conducted with the woman's neighbours to see if they saw or heard anything.

"I need to hear from anyone who may have been in or near Elizabeth Road on Saturday night or Sunday morning and who may have seen or heard something they thought was suspicious and out of character. "