Image caption A 55-year-old man was found injured at a house in the early hours of Wednesday

Two men have been charged following a police raid in which explosives were discovered at a property in Leicester.

A 27-year-old man from the city has been accused of manufacturing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

A 51-year-old man, also from Leicester, is charged with wounding with intent following a serious assault on 20 September, Leicestershire Police said.

They are both due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Officers had been investigating a serious assault when they discovered the explosives. The force confirmed the investigation was not related to terrorism.

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with arm injuries following an assault at a property in Daneshill Road, Leicester on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.