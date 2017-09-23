Image caption The fire at the block of flats on Colton Street in Leicester started in the stairwell of the five-storey building

A seventh suspected arson attack at a block of flats in Leicester has been described as "alarming and extremely worrying" by the chief fire officer.

In the latest attack, firefighters dealt with a fire in a ground-floor stairwell at the five-storey Zenith building early on Friday morning.

Four residents were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Five crews from across the city responded. A joint investigation with the police has started.

'Top priority'

Leicestershire's chief fire and rescue officer Steve Lunn said: "My fear is that we are eventually going to be dealing with something very serious.

"We are working very closely with the police to eliminate any chance of further arson attacks happening.

Image copyright Francis Lloyd Cummings Image caption The fire service has sent experts to talk to the residents of the building about fire safety

"I can assure you that resolving what is going on at the Zenith Building is a top priority for the fire and rescue service."

The fire service said it had already sent officers to the block to offer advice to residents.

A joint investigation has been launched, but arson is the likely cause, the fire service said.

Residents in the five-storey block of flats reported the fire in the early hours of Friday.

The building has about 100 residents and is managed by Loughborough-based building agent Hunter Grey.

The fire service said: "Whilst the previous six incidents have been identified as deliberate ignition, the cause of [Friday's] fire is still under investigation.

"However, the emerging findings suggest that this is yet another arson attack."