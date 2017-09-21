Image caption A 55-year-old man was found at a house in the early hours of Wednesday

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of making explosives after police searched two properties following a serious assault.

Officers arrived at a house in Daneshill Road, Leicester, on Wednesday morning and discovered a 55-year-old man had been attacked.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of making explosives under suspicious circumstances.

Officers later searched a second property and seven other people were also arrested for the same offence, contrary to the Explosive Substances Act.

Leicestershire Police said it had "discovered items which caused some concern" while responding to reports of a serious assault.

The force said the arrests were not related to terrorism and it was a "local police investigation".

Image caption Police searched two properties and found items which caused some concern

Det Ch Insp Chris Baker said: "Our inquiries into the initial assault and the subsequent find are very much ongoing and there will be a continued police presence in those areas, while full examination of those addresses are completed.

"I want to reassure you that we have a number of resources involved in the investigation and searches and we are in the process of examining the items."

The 55-year-old man remains in hospital with injuries to his arm.