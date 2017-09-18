Leicester

Three boys charged in Leicester murder inquiry

  • 18 September 2017
John Donovan Image copyright Leicestershire Police
Image caption John Donovan was found injured on 2 September and died on Friday

Three teenage boys have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Leicester city centre.

John Donovan, 64, from Leicester was found injured in King Street on 2 September and died on Friday.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old will appear before the city's youth court, sitting at Leicester Magistrates' Court, on Tuesday.

A third 14-year-old boy, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Officers said post-mortem tests had been carried out and they were still looking into the cause of death.

