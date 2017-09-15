Image copyright Stefan Kornas Image caption Ryanair said the plane landed safely and passengers would be put on another flight

A flight from Stansted airport to Copenhagen had to be diverted after the plane lost one of its wheels after take-off.

A statement from Ryanair confirmed the aircraft landed safely at East Midlands Airport and that passengers would be put on a replacement flight.

Traffic was held on the M1 motorway while the plane landed.

Investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch have been sent to the airport.

Ryanair's statement said: "This flight from Stansted to Copenhagen (15 Sep) diverted to East Midlands because of the loss of one (of its two) nose wheels after take-off.

"The aircraft landed safely in East Midlands, customers disembarked and will board a replacement aircraft shortly."