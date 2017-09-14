Image caption Anna Hoult said she has only been in her home for about 11 weeks

A woman who recently moved in to a new build home said she received a letter warning her that it could be demolished to make way for a high speed rail line.

Anna Hoult, from Measham, Leicestershire, said the letter from HS2 came as a "shock" as she had only been in her house for 11 weeks.

It follows a change in the proposed route around the town that was first announced in November.

HS2 said it was trying to "minimise the impact of the railway".

Ms Hoult said she was in "disbelief" when reading the letter which she said stated: "Your property will need to be purchased".

She added: "It's just that shock, how could they do it without even warning us?

"It's sad to think this is our first home and we'll probably be the only ones who will live in it and it will be demolished."

She said some homes in Windsor Way were still being constructed around her own.

Originally, the £55.7bn line was going to be built to the north of Measham, but in November the government announced a realigned route that could affect those in the south of the town instead.

Conrad Jones from HS2 said the number of homes that would be affected was still not clear.

"There are a number of communities that live near the railway line we're building, some are closer than others.

"We're at the stage of design where we're actually looking at how we construct and mitigate for the railway, so we'll have a clearer picture of that next year."

He added that a public consultation would look at minimising the impact of the railway.