Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kayleigh Haywood was murdered in November 2015

A man who tried to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex days before she was raped and murdered by someone else has had his sentence cut by more than a third.

Bruce Cordwell, then 19, contacted to Kayleigh Haywood in November 2015.

Cordwell admitted trying to arrange the commission of a child sexual act and was jailed for three years and seven months in February.

However, after an appeal his sentence has been cut to 12 months and he is now due for immediate release.

Cordwell, 20, of Raleigh Street, Nottingham, sent Kayleigh a series of sexually explicit messages just days before she was brutally raped and murdered by 29-year-old Stephen Beadman.

He was sentenced at Chester Crown Court, but successfully challenged his sentence at London's Appeal Court on Tuesday.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Bruce Cordwell was jailed for three years and seven months in February

Reducing Cordwell's sentence, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb stressed that he had nothing to do with Kayleigh's disappearance or tragic death.

Once he learnt she was missing he had even sent her further texts, urging her to return to her home in Measham, Leicestershire,

His crimes were limited to sending sexually explicit photos of himself, and trying to arrange to meet her for sex.

"He tried to arrange to meet her for sex but this did not get off the ground," said the judge.

"There was no actual meeting or physical contact, let alone sexual activity."

The judge who jailed Cordwell had applied "too rigid an approach" and the sentence he imposed was excessive, she ruled.

Beadman was last year handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years after he admitted the teenager's murder.

An accomplice Luke Harlow, 28, who initially made contact with Kayleigh, was jailed for 12 years for grooming and falsely imprisoning her.