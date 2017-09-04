Battle of Arnhem 'flying' chicken remembered

Image copyright Friends of the Tenth Image caption Lt Pat Glover took Myrtle the chicken into battle over Arnhem

A beer has been brewed in honour of a chicken that "flew" into battle with a battalion of the Parachute Regiment during World War Two.

Myrtle was acquired following a debate by soldiers based in Leicestershire in 1944 about whether chickens could fly.

Lt Pat Glover took Myrtle on Operation Market Garden in his pack, but she was killed and buried on the battlefield.

Proceeds from the beer will go towards the £75,000 needed for a memorial to the 10th Battalion Parachute Regiment.

About 600 members were stationed in the small village of Somerby, near Melton Mowbray, ahead of the Battle of Arnhem.

Image copyright PRA Image caption Alan Staff with the weathercock which led to the acquiring of Myrtle the chicken

Alec Wilson, whose father was in the regiment, said one night, annoyed by a squeaky Victorian weathercock, Lt Glover took a few "pot shots" at it.

He said: "It led to a beer-fuelled debate about whether chickens could fly.

"Pat acquired himself a chicken, christened her Myrtle after a very popular Land Army girl, and subsequently he decided he would prove the other men wrong."

On the first practice jump he let Myrtle out of his bag at 50ft (15.2m) and after a lot of "artless flapping" the hen landed.

Mr Wilson said by the time the regiment was ready to go to Arnhem, the bird could fly down from a height of 300ft (91m).

Lt Glover took Myrtle "the parachick" into battle inside his haversack, but only remembered after a lull in fighting.

"Very sadly there was bullet holes through the sack and of course Myrtle was killed," said Mr Wilson.

The men gave the hen a "military burial" on the battlefield.

Everards brewed the ale for Friends of the Tenth, with some of the proceeds going towards a memorial for the soldiers - many of whom were killed in action in 1944.

Battle of Arnhem (Operation Market Garden) 1944

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 10,000 British soldiers took part in the Battle of Arnhem