Boy, 5, died after 'air pellet injury' in Loughborough

Police investigating the unexplained death of a five-year-old in Leicestershire say he might have been shot in the head with an air gun.

The boy was injured near Nanpantan Road, Loughborough, on Saturday and died in hospital on Wednesday. Post-mortem tests have yet to take place.

Detectives want to talk to a group of rock climbers and walkers who were in the area at the time.

Two people arrested over the death have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police have not released the name of the boy who was taken to hospital with a head injury early on Sunday.

He was later moved to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died on Wednesday evening.

Officers also wish to speak to the owner of a car, with a French registered number plate, that was parked nearby.