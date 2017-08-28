Gary Lineker announces death of 'wonderful' father

From the section

Image copyright OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Gary Lineker said he was "deeply saddened" by the death

Gary Lineker has announced the death of his father.

Greengrocer Barry Lineker ran the family's fruit and vegetable stall at Leicester Market for more than 40 years.

His son, now 56, continued to help on the stall while playing for Leicester City in the early 1980s.

The Match of the Day presenter paid tribute on Twitter to his "wonderful" father, who he described as a "special and popular" person.

Image caption Barry Lineker ran the family's fruit and veg stall on Leicester Market

The former Leicester and England striker said he was "deeply saddened" by his father's death.

Following the announcement, people paid tribute to the former market trader.

Gary's ex-wife Danielle Bux tweeted: "The proudest Dad in Britain, and such a character. He'll be missed. RIP xxx".

Footballer Joey Barton added: "Sincere condolences to you all Gary."