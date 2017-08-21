Leicester City homophobic chants at Brighton 'disgusting'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brighton fans say they were abused throughout much of the game on Saturday

Supporters of both clubs have condemned homophobic abuse after anti-gay chanting was heard during Leicester's match against Brighton.

Two Foxes fans were arrested during their team's 2-0 home win over the Seagulls on Saturday.

Brighton Supporters Club's vice chair said such chanting was "disgusting" and the club should be fined and anyone responsible banned from the stadium.

The chairman of Foxes Pride said abuse was "offensive" and "unacceptable".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brighton are new to the Premier League but say they are experiencing the same problems with homophobia

Brighton is a city well known for having a substantial lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Liz Costa from Brighton & Hove Albion Supporters Club said about 50 Leicester fans took part in the "disgusting" chanting throughout most of the match at the King Power Stadium.

She said: "The club needs fining, this has nothing to do with football.

"[The chanting] lets the whole club down and damages their reputation. I feel I never want to visit [the stadium] again.

"Those responsible need to be identified and banned."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shinji Okazaki made it two goals in two games

She added that Leicester's stewards were "very good" and reacted quickly.

Graham Smith from Foxes Pride said: "There are some forums where people are saying you need to get over it, you need to get a life, it's only a bit of banter, but its not, it's offensive and it's unacceptable."

Leicester fan Chris Whiting, who is gay, said the "shocking" chanting by his fellow supporters made him feel unsafe.

Image copyright Ross Kinnaird Image caption Kick It Out said there could be sanctions against clubs if homophobic chanting carries on

Both the Football Association and the Premier League have been approached for comment.

Paul Mortimer from anti-discrimination group Kick It Out said: "It's about education more than anything, making people aware of the impact that this has on their own fans.

"Within football clubs there are LGBT communities and imagine what they will be feeling when a section of fans are saying this horrible language in their presence."

Leicester City said it was "disappointed" about what happened but satisfied stewards reacted "swiftly and appropriately" and those responsible were ejected and reported to police.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with indecent chanting under Section 3 of the Football Offences Act and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A second man aged 21 who was arrested on suspicion of making obscene gestures was given a caution.