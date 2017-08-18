Leicester city councillor charged with sexual assault

Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Newcombe is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 15 September

A Leicester city councillor has been charged with sexual assault and is due in court next month.

Labour councillor Paul Newcombe, 48, has been charged with one count of sexual assault alleged to have happened between 1 May 2015 and 18 May 2017.

Mr Newcombe, of Laundry Lane, Belgrave, is chairman of the city council's Adult Social Care Scrutiny Commission and represents the Thurncourt ward.

He will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 15 September.