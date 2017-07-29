Victim of burka-wearing burglars 'living in fear'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Burka-wearing burglars arrive at house

A man said he is "living in fear" after two burglars wearing burkas forced their way into his home and attacked him.

The victim, who does not want to be named, was left with a broken hand and ribs after the burglary in Dorothy Road, Leicester, on 27 April.

He said he and his family are scared every time someone comes to the door.

Four arrests have been made, but Leicestershire Police has re-issued an appeal.

'Someone knows'

The victim said: "I just went to the door and was attacked in my own home without warning.

"I want the people responsible caught so that I can stop living in fear and to stop this happening to anyone else.

"This has left me and my family scared every time someone comes to the door or a car passes the house."

Police said two people, believed to be men, took a safe containing cash, watches and personal belongings in the attack, before leaving in a silver Volkswagen Transporter van.

A video filmed by a neighbour and posted on Facebook appears to show the pair arriving at the house.

Three men, aged 37, 38 and 53, and one 27-year-old woman, have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Det Sgt Steve Hutchings said: "This burglary happened in broad daylight in a residential street - someone knows who is responsible.

"We have made arrests in relation to the incident, but we need the help of the community to be able to find those responsible."