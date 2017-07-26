Bus crashes into house in Leicester

Image copyright Hassan Dossani Image caption Centrebus said the driver's injuries were not life-threatening

A single-decker bus has crashed into a house in Leicester.

There was no-one in the property and the driver, who was taken to hospital, is believed to be the only person who was hurt.

Police said the bus came off the road at the junction of Ethel Road and Headland Road in the Evington area of the city at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Centrebus said they were "carrying out a full and thorough investigation" and working with the relevant authorities.

Image copyright Hassan Dossani Image caption Members of the public went to help the driver immediately after the crash

The company also confirmed the driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

It is believed the tenants of the property were out at the time.