Meera Dalal suicide: Mum wants action over daughter's death

A grieving mother wants to take action against her daughter's ex-boyfriend - after an inquest heard she killed herself after being abused by him.

Meera Dalal died aged 25 at her home in Leicestershire on 15 February 2016.

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting suicide the same day but was released with no further action.

The BBC asked Miss Dalal's ex-boyfriend for a response through his solicitors but they declined to comment.

Daksha Dalal, Meera's mother, wants police to disclose any evidence they hold so her family can consider a private prosecution.

"I seriously felt as if I would get some justice from the police but I didn't," said Mrs Dalal.

"A loss of a child is an intense grief that you will never, ever be able to overcome.

"If I could help one girl, one child or somebody's daughter, that would make me happy."

Image copyright Dalal family Image caption Miss Dalal was a liaison officer working with doctors at Nuffield Health

A report from Miss Dalal's GP was read out as evidence at the inquest into her death.

Assistant coroner Carolyn Hull said: "She was seen by one of the doctors and told the doctor she had recently ended her three-year relationship, during which she suffered emotional and physical abuse."

The GP report said she was given treatment in hospital on one occasion, "having been the subject of domestic violence".

Mrs Dalal is trying to obtain copies of her daughter's medical records, along with other evidence held by police.

Daksha Dalal has written to Leicestershire Police asking for evidence and information, including the following:

Hospital and doctors' reports

Audio recording of a call Meera Dalal made to police

CCTV footage of Meera Dalal's partner at her workplace

All police reports in relation to the investigation

Ms Hull, who led the documentary inquest into Miss Dalal's death, concluded that she died as a result of suicide.

Miss Dalal's former partner had been reported to police several times during and after their relationship.

Following Miss Dalal's suicide, her mother asked the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) to investigate.

The 50-page investigation report, seen by the BBC, contains a catalogue of police incidents involving Miss Dalal and her boyfriend dating back to December 2013.

The IPCC investigated the conduct of four particular police officers, but the investigator found there was no case to answer for misconduct.

'Insufficient evidence'

Leicestershire Police said: "Following a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Meera Dalal who died on 15 February 2016, police found no evidence to warrant a prosecution being brought by the CPS.

"As a result of her death, and previous contact between Leicestershire Police and Meera, an inquiry was conducted by the IPCC, which concluded there was insufficient evidence to consider misconduct proceedings and there was no case to answer for the officers involved."

The IPCC said: "On the basis of the evidence available, and at the conclusion of the investigation, the investigator formed the opinion that there was insufficient evidence upon which a reasonable misconduct meeting could find that any of the officers had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour, Duties and Responsibilities."

Miss Dalal killed herself at her family home in Syston, so her family moved to a different area of Leicestershire after her death.

Mrs Dalal has been raising awareness of domestic abuse since her daughter's death through a Facebook page in her memory, and says many victims have contacted her.

"I got a message saying 'thank you for raising awareness, I got away from him'," said Mrs Dalal.

One woman left her husband and stayed with Miss Dalal's parents for two months while she found somewhere else to live.

"If it's one person that I can help, that's good," said Mrs Dalal.

If you are affected by any of the topics in this article, the Samaritans can be contacted free on 116 123 or through their website.