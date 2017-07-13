Man jailed for 20 years for shooting Leicester doorman

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Theodore Antonio Paget was found guilty by a jury

A man who deliberately shot a doorman in the leg after he was kicked out of a nightclub has been jailed for 20 years.

Theodore Antonio Paget, 29, was told to leave Sub8ten, in Leicester, but returned soon after on 8 May 2016.

Leicester Crown Court heard he pulled a gun on one doorman, then shot and injured another who intervened.

Paget, of no fixed address, had previously admitted unlawful wounding, but was found guilty by a jury of wounding with intent.

At an earlier hearing, he had admitted possessing a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Paget - known as Anton - received five years each for the two firearm offences to run concurrently with the 20-year sentence.

He was also ordered to spend an additional five years on licence on release from prison.

'Violent' attack

Leicestershire Police said the incident unfolded after Paget was angry about being told to leave the club's basement, known as The Dungeon, in King Street, at about 06:00 BST.

The victim, Dan Lewis, 32, stepped in to help protect his colleague, but was shot in the groin by Paget.

Investigating officer Det Con Chris Fox said Mr Lewis had to undergo intensive surgery and spent several months recovering from the "violent" attack.

Paget previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding Mr Lewis, but was found guilty of the more serious charge of wounding with intent during the trial.