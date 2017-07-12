Paralysed woman fears funding changes may force move

Image caption Gail Yeandle spent two years in hospital after the accident in 2014

A woman paralysed from the neck down has said she "would not have a life" if forced into residential care.

A riding accident left Gail Yeandle needing 24-hour home care which costs more than £5,000 a week.

New funding rules in part of Leicestershire mean she may have to go into residential care if it is 10% cheaper and her condition deteriorates.

Mrs Yeandle said such a move would be "devastating" but NHS bosses said tight budgets had to be spent "wisely".

Last year £73m was spent across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland on what is known as continuing care, with costs per patient of up to £28,000 a week.

Image caption Her family said being at home gave Gail Yeandle and quality of life which could not be matched elsewhere

A review lead East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group to alter criteria around continuing care, while Leicester City and West Leicestershire CCGs have deferred a decision.

Mrs Yeandle, from Queniborough, Leicestershire, said she had spent two years in hospital and was "very worried" at the prospect of being moved back.

"I am really worried that if my condition changes I could end up in a residential home, which would be detrimental to both my mental and physical well-being.

"Before my accident [she and her husband] had never been apart and being at home I have a life. If I went into residential it would be just devastating and I would feel I did not have a life."

Liz Kendall, MP for Leicester West, called the changes are "inhumane and wrong".

Dr Hilary Fox, from East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG, said: "We spend more than a lot of CCGs on continuing healthcare and we are revising a number of our processes to make them more streamlined.

"We need to make sure we are spending the money that we have wisely so that it is fair for everybody and we are meeting individuals needs."