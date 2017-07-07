Leicester attack: Boy charged with rape and attempted murder

Image caption The victim was found near some recycling bins in Victoria Park early on Tuesday morning

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and two counts of rape after a woman was attacked in a park in Leicester.

The victim, in her 20s, was dragged into bushes and found near recycling bins after being assaulted in Victoria Park on Monday night, police said.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.