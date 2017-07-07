Leicester attack: Boy charged with rape and attempted murder
- 7 July 2017
- From the section Leicester
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and two counts of rape after a woman was attacked in a park in Leicester.
The victim, in her 20s, was dragged into bushes and found near recycling bins after being assaulted in Victoria Park on Monday night, police said.
She remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.