Plastics firm criticised over death of factory worker

Tarsem Singh was an experienced machine operator who had worked at the company for 23 years

A firm has been criticised over the death of a factory worker who was hit by a piece of machinery.

Tarsem Singh, 52, died of a heart attack a day after the accident at Nylacast Engineering Plastic Solutions in Leicester in April 2016.

An inquest heard the end cap of a pressurised moulding machine blew off and hit him at a speed of up to 80mph, fracturing his chest and jaw.

A safety expert said the machine had not been properly risk assessed.

The inquest at Leicester Town Hall heard Mr Singh was a "highly skilled factory worker who loved his job".

The jury was told another worker had suffered hand injuries when the same part flew off on a previous occasion.

A health and safety inspector said the machine's risk assessment was not suitable or sufficient and "someone would have been injured eventually".

The inquest concluded Mr Singh died accidentally. His family are still awaiting the outcome of a Health and Safety Executive investigation into the death.

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Singh's son Kuldip Bhele said his death was "something we will never get over but it's something we will just have to learn to live with".

Nylacast said in a statement: "The company and staff remain deeply affected and saddened by the tragic events leading to the death of one of our long-standing and highly respected colleagues and friends."