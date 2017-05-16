Drayton Manor death: Evha Jannath funeral held in Leicester

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Evha Jannath fell out of a circular boat on the Splash Canyon attraction

The funeral of an 11-year-old girl who died after falling from a theme park water ride has taken place.

Evha Jannath was on a school trip when she fell from the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park on 9 May.

Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating her death.

More than 100 mourners attended a service at Saffron Hill Cemetery in Leicester before her coffin was taken away for burial.

Image caption More than 100 mourners gathered for Evha Jannath's funeral

The Muslim Burial Council of Leicestershire said Evha's death had "touched the hearts of many people".

Its chairman Suleman Nagdi urged people not to speculate on the details surrounding the Leicester schoolgirl's death.

Image caption There was a short service at Saffron Hill Cemetery in Leicester before Evha's coffin was taken away for burial

An inquest is expected to open following a post-mortem examination on Monday.

The theme park, near Tamworth, Staffordshire, temporarily closed following Evha's death but reopened on Saturday.

Image caption Head teacher Erfana Bora said Evha's name would remain on her school's register

Head teacher of the Jameah Girls Academy, Erfana Bora, said Evha's friends had been given the morning off school to visit her family and to say their goodbyes.

"Evha's mum has asked me to keep her name on the school register," she said.

"I'm happy to do so as Evha will always be in our hearts and a part of our school."

She said the school would remain closed on Tuesday.

Image caption Family spokesman Keith Vaz said the tragedy has affected so many people

Spokesman for the family, Keith Vaz, said: "This is a terrible day, not just for [the family] but for all of us in Leicester.

"A huge number of people turned out to show the support and love that we have for the family and the devotion and sadness of this very young girl's death.

"This tragedy has affected so many people."