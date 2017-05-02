Woman held after body of baby found in bag in Hinckley

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after the body of a newborn baby was found in a bag.

Officers were called to an area near Hinckley, in Leicestershire, on Sunday.

Leicestershire Police said the woman, who is from the county, was "receiving appropriate medical treatment" in hospital.

They added the investigation was in its early stages and tests would be carried out to determine the cause of death.