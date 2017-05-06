'Spectacular' Roman mosaics on display in Leicester

Image copyright University of Leicester Image caption The mosaic has elaborate designs and has remained in very good condition

A Roman street complete with "spectacular" mosaic floors has opened to the public in Leicester.

Two building foundations and dozens of pieces of pottery and weapons were unearthed in the excavation, which started in September.

The dig at the old factory site, near Great Central Street and Highcross Street, is open until Sunday afternoon.

One of the mosaics is considered to be the "finest" ever found in more than 150 years in the city.

Image copyright univesity of leicester Image caption The finds were the largest and finest-quality mosaics found in more than 150 years in Leicester, experts say

The rooms in the houses contain mosaics with elaborate patterns and designs.

The mosaic in one reception room is considered "the largest and finest-quality mosaic found in over 150 years in Leicester", the University of Leicester Archaeological Services (ULAS) said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A mosaic with this braided design was discovered at the site

The dig also located pottery, coins, brooches, beads, hair pins, gaming pieces and manicure objects along with a decorated knife handle cast in copper alloy, which depicts a scene showing victims thrown to the lions in an amphitheatre.

Richard Buckley, co-director of ULAS, said: "The excavation has revealed evidence for the homes of some of [Roman Leicester's] wealthier citizens who lived just a short walk away from both the town's baths, now at Jewry Wall, and forum, beneath what is now Jubilee Square.

"Despite huge disturbance from modern buildings, evidence for Roman streets has survived together with fragments of some spectacular coloured mosaic pavements which the public will be able to see from a specially constructed platform."