Leicester City fan who collapsed in Champions League match meets lifesaver

A Leicester City fan, who had three heart attacks after becoming ill during the Foxes' Champions League match against Sevilla, has been reunited with the person who saved his life.

Jim Blockley collapsed at the King Power stadium last Tuesday but luckily off-duty firefighter Caz Whiteman, from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, was sitting nearby.

She performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and Jim is now recovering in hospital.

His family said the first thing he asked when he came round was "what was the score?"