Three held over murder of man found dead in car

Image caption Police were initially called to the industrial estate after reports of a crash

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead in a car on an industrial estate on Thursday evening.

Two men aged 53 and 20, and a woman, 53, were arrested over the death of the man, believed to be in his 40s and from Oxfordshire.

The victim was found with a stab wound in a silver Ford Fiesta car off Gelders Hall Road in Shepshed.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested earlier has been released.

The victim, who has not been officially identified, died at the scene.

Police were initially called to a road crash at the industrial estate where they found the man.

Detectives continue to appeal for sightings of the victim's silver Ford Focus car in the Shepshed area on Thursday evening and for sightings of two males seen running out of the industrial estate.

They were seen to turn right out of the entrance, and then turned right again heading back into the estate.