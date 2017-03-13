Arrests over Charlie Dunn Bosworth Water Park lake death

From the section

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Charlie's body was found in an area known as the Blue Lagoon

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy in a suspected drowning incident.

Charlie Dunn, from Tamworth, died in hospital after being found submerged in a lake at Bosworth Water Park in Leicestershire on 23 July.

The couple were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence and child neglect.

The man is aged in his 30s and the woman is in her 20s.

They were arrested in Staffordshire.

An inquest into Charlie's death was opened and adjourned until April.