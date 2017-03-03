Sam Boulton: Taxi passenger admits cyclist crash charge

From the section

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Sam Boulton has just turned 26 and had recently become engaged

A taxi passenger who knocked a cyclist off his bike, leading to his death, has been fined £80.

Mandy Chapple, 56, was exiting the cab near Leicester railway station on 27 July when her door hit Sam Boulton.

Leicester Magistrates' Court heard Mr Boulton, who had turned 26 that day, fell in front of a moving van.

Ms Chapple, of Speers Road, Leicester, admitted a charge of opening a vehicle door so as to injure or endanger another person.

Image caption The crash happened on London Road, one of the busiest streets in Leicester city centre

She was also ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £30 court costs.

Mr Boulton was a teacher in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Nigel Hallchurch, representing Chapple, said she "thinks about this all the time and is very sorry".

The taxi driver has pleaded not guilty to a related charge and will face a trial at Loughborough Magistrates' Court in 5 June.