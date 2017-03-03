Melton Mowbray axe-wielding raider CCTV released

A man with an axe has attacked and injured a woman in a robbery at a convenience store.

The attack in Melton Mowbray on Wednesday afternoon was caught on CCTV.

Police said the man fled with "a quantity" of cash from the shop to a car parked nearby.

The woman, who worked at the shop, was treated in hospital for a cut to her head.

Officers said the attack could be linked to a similar attempted robbery shortly before.