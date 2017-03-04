Bid to save Barley Mow Auf Wiedersehen, Pet pub

Image copyright Itv Image caption Characters from Auf Wiedersehen, Pet enter the Barley Mow

Fans of the 1980s television show Auf Wiedersehen, Pet have launched a bid to save a country pub featured heavily in the second series of the comedy drama.

The Windmill Inn, in Redmile, Leicestershire, is up for sale ahead of its owners' retirement.

Better known to viewers of the ITV show as The Barley Mow, the Auf Wiedersehen, Pet fansite believes funds can be raised to keep it running.

It is feared it could be converted into a residential property.

Image copyright Google

Lee Barratt, from the fansite, said the pub was a "national treasure" and a consortium of fans could potentially raise £500,000 to save it.

He said: "It sounds like a crazy idea. But there's a lot of fans. We can do it.

"We wouldn't change it, we'd keep it running as a pub and a great location for fans."

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet

Image copyright ITV Image caption Arthur Pringle, played by the late actor Bryan Pringle, was the landlord of the Barley Mow

The comedy drama, written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, first hit British TV screens in 1983 and starred Jimmy Nail, Tim Healey, Kevin Whately and Timothy Spall.

The first series of the hit show was about seven construction workers who left the UK to work on a building site in Germany.

The second series saw the gang reunited to renovate a country manor in a village where the locals were not too welcoming - particularly Arthur Pringle, the landlord of the Barley Mow.

One famous scene saw the boys brick up the door to the pub following an argument with Pringle.

The pub has become a place of pilgrimage for fans, who often visit to take pictures and recreate scenes.

Image copyright ITV Image caption The Auf Wiedersehen, Pet builders bricked up the door to The Barley Mow in one scene during the second series

The Windmill is currently owned by David Rutt, 64, and his wife Kirsten Rutt, 48. They have run the pub for 16 years.

Mr Rutt said: "Quite a few of them [Auf Wiedersehen, Pet fans] come here. We're well supported and we have some fun, but we want to retire and just want to sell."

He said if The Windmill had not been sold before the end of April, it would be auctioned.