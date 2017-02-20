Leicester rugby players push ambulance stuck in mud

There was a good team effort from players at a Leicester rugby club who had to push an ambulance off the pitch when it got stuck in the mud.

Players from Aylestone Athletic and Aylestone St James dug in to move the ambulance which had been called for an injured player.

The man suffered head and neck injuries on Saturday afternoon but his team mates were on hand to ensure the ambulance got off the muddy pitch.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Thanks to the help of the rugby team we were not stuck for long and it did not cause any delay to the patient."

He was eventually taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary as a "precautionary measure" but is now "fine", a spokesperson from Aylestone St James RFC said.