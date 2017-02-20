Police officers hurt breaking up 'youngsters' party fight

Image copyright Google Image caption Five people were arrested in the brawl in Melton Mowbray's High Street

A "youngsters' party" which police said went "a little wrong" ended when two officers were hurt breaking up a fight.

Five people were also arrested in the brawl in Melton Mowbray's High Street on Saturday night.

Oakham Police tweeted it had "all gone a little wrong in #Melton youngsters party", adding "cops from all over" had been called in.

A special constable and a full-time officer were both hurt but their injuries were not serious.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Five people were arrested after an officer was hurt at a children's party in Melton

It is thought they were hurt while trying to make an arrest in the fight, which broke out at about 23:00 GMT.

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole tweeted that the attack on the officer was "#unacceptable".

More on this story and other news in Leicestershire