Police officers hurt breaking up 'youngsters' party fight
- 20 February 2017
- From the section Leicester
A "youngsters' party" which police said went "a little wrong" ended when two officers were hurt breaking up a fight.
Five people were also arrested in the brawl in Melton Mowbray's High Street on Saturday night.
Oakham Police tweeted it had "all gone a little wrong in #Melton youngsters party", adding "cops from all over" had been called in.
A special constable and a full-time officer were both hurt but their injuries were not serious.
It is thought they were hurt while trying to make an arrest in the fight, which broke out at about 23:00 GMT.
Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole tweeted that the attack on the officer was "#unacceptable".