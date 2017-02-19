Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after street attack

Image caption A 27-year-old man was attacked in Middleton Street, Leicester at about 04:30 GMT on Friday

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man was critically injured in a street assault.

The 27-year-old was attacked in Middleton Street, Leicester at about 04:30 GMT on Friday.

The teenager has also been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. Two other boys, aged 13 and 15, were charged with robbery.

The trio, who can not be named for legal reasons, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police said the victim was now in a stable condition.

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, who were also arrested over the attack have been released without charge, while another 14-year-old girl has been bailed.