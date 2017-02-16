Restaurant diners abandon meals after cockroaches found

Image copyright Blaby District Council Image caption German cockroaches and egg cases were found in the main food preparation areas

Diners were forced to abandon their meals at an Indian restaurant after health inspectors found an infestation of cockroaches.

Sand's in Leicester was shut with immediate effect following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Inspectors found live adult and immature German cockroaches and egg cases in the main food preparation area and in its stores on 4 February.

The restaurant on Station Road has not responded to requests for a comment.

Blaby District Council said environmental health officers found live and dead cockroaches in the kitchen which had a "large quantity of uncovered food".

A number of dead cockroaches were also discovered in "extremely dirty" conditions.

Image copyright Blaby District Council Image caption Open and uncovered food was found in the kitchen

Image caption The emergency closure was carried out on 4 February and ratified in court several days later

On the restaurant's TripAdvisor page, one reviewer posted: "During our meal the restaurant advised us they had to close due to an incident.

"We've later discovered they were served a prohibition order due to cockroaches."

The restaurant owners have a few weeks to make improvements before a new inspection.

A note has been posted on the restaurant door which reads: "We are taking this opportunity to refurbish and update our equipment... to ensure that we provide the best possible environment for our valued guests."

The German cockroach, which can be found around the world, is the most common type of cockroach in the UK.