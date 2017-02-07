Leicester couple's 'desperate' IVF online fundraising bid

Image copyright Stacey Oswin Image caption Leigh and Stacey Oswin said they were unable to fund private IVF treatment "without causing extreme hardships"

A couple has set up an online fundraising campaign in a "desperate" bid to raise £5,000 for a second cycle of private fertility treatment.

Stacey and Leigh Oswin said they were "disgusted" to receive just one NHS-funded round of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), because they lived in Leicester.

By contrast patients in Greater Manchester are offered three rounds.

Leicester City Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it had to prioritise its budget to benefit all patients.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is the process where a human female egg is injected with a male sperm

The Oswins said they were unable to fund private IVF treatment "without causing extreme hardships".

Mrs Oswin, 30, from Eyres Monsell, who looks after her nephew full-time, said: "I've resulted to crowdfunding - I am desperate... it's my last chance.

"It's heartbreaking, disgusting and upsetting that other people in the country get three IVF cycles.

"I am really angry... we should be treated equally."

Image copyright Stacey Oswin Image caption The Oswins had one unsuccessful cycle of NHS-funded IVF treatment

Mr Oswin, 32, who will be made redundant from a 13-year job, said they were both "emotionally drained" after their first IVF attempt failed.

The couple have been unsuccessful in trying for a baby in the last 10 years.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Fertility Network UK said couples should "not be forced" to resort to funding their own fertility treatment

The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence recommends women under 40 should be offered three NHS-funded IVF cycles.

The "postcode lottery" for NHS fertility services in England has been criticised by Fertility Network UK.

Susan Seenan, chief executive of the charity, said: "Denying couples the recommended treatment for their medical condition because of where they live is cruel and unethical, and is devastating for all those affected."

She added that couples should "not be forced" to resort to funding their own fertility treatment, such as crowdfunding, providing they were eligible.

In a letter to the couple's local MP, the CCG said it was "necessary" to make difficult decisions with limited resources.

"We adhere to the East Midlands wide policy which allows for one complete cycle of IVF treatment", it added.