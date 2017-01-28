In pictures: Leicester buildings cleared after WWII
- 28 January 2017
- From the section Leicester
Hundreds of photos of buildings demolished during Leicester's post-war slum clearance programme have been published online.
The images were taken by architect Dennis Calow during the city's regeneration from the mid-1950s to the 1970s.
The collection has been added to an online map created by the University of Leicester.
It is hoped it will inspire other people to share photos and memories.
Dr Simon Dixon, archives manager at the university, said at least 12,500 buildings and homes were demolished in Leicester when the clearance of working class Victorian housing resumed after being interrupted by World War Two.
He said Dennis Calow was interested in the historical value of pre-20th Century buildings due to be torn down.
Mr Dixon said the project was inspired by the growing number of Facebook pages dedicated to historical photos of cities.
He said he hoped the photos would encourage people to come forward to share information about Leicester's lesser-known lost buildings.