In pictures: Leicester buildings cleared after WWII

Gosling Street in 1965 Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption Thousands of homes - like these in Gosling Street in 1965 - were demolished

Hundreds of photos of buildings demolished during Leicester's post-war slum clearance programme have been published online.

The images were taken by architect Dennis Calow during the city's regeneration from the mid-1950s to the 1970s.

The collection has been added to an online map created by the University of Leicester.

It is hoped it will inspire other people to share photos and memories.

Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption This building in Great Central Street housed the Holyoake and Brown shoe company
Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption Humberstone Road in 1967

Dr Simon Dixon, archives manager at the university, said at least 12,500 buildings and homes were demolished in Leicester when the clearance of working class Victorian housing resumed after being interrupted by World War Two.

He said Dennis Calow was interested in the historical value of pre-20th Century buildings due to be torn down.

Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption Magazine Square (date unknown)
Image copyright Denis Calow
Image caption Belgrave Gate in 1970

Mr Dixon said the project was inspired by the growing number of Facebook pages dedicated to historical photos of cities.

He said he hoped the photos would encourage people to come forward to share information about Leicester's lesser-known lost buildings.

Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption Stoney Street in 1965
Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption Ragged School in Bedford Street in 1966
Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption Providence Place in 1954
Image copyright Dennis Calow/University of Leicester
Image caption The Blue Boar Hotel in Southgate Street in 1965

